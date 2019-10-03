Following this week's slip which closed the State Highway 4 Parapara Rd, a trucking advocate now fears Whanganui and Raetihi could be looking at a "Manawatū Gorge-like situation".

Jesse King reports.

Executive officer of the National Road Carriers Association, Tom Cloke, is planning to visit the site of an underslip about 500m north of the Matahiwi Track which closed the troubled road on Wednesday.

On Thursday, NZTA commissioned a geotechnical investigation to determine the exact cause of the slip, the severity of it and what repair work is needed.

Cloke said the latest closure was going to be long-term.

Local Rex Martin said the underslip is running through his farmland and blocking off the river down below. Photo / Supplied
"It's

