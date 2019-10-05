To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

She became a household name in 2013 as one half of the country's most public sex scandal.

Following the Auckland local body elections, Mayor Len Brown admitted a two-year affair with junior council adviser Bevan Chuang.

Afterwards, she revealed to the Herald on Sunday her career was in ruins as she was dropped from prominent roles in community organisations.

Advertisement

She was forced out of the Chinese Garden Steering Committee.

Co-chair and eminent Auckland architect Ron Sang said at the time that even though Chuang was well qualified, it was felt she had attracted unnecessary attention and this might jeopardise the project.

Chuang - who did not want to comment for this story - has had a handful of jobs for the council, including the New Lynn Night Market coordinator. She was also on the Ethnic Peoples Advisory Panel and in 2013 stood for the Albert-Eden Local Board.

At Riverside Community Connect we had Bevan Chuang sharing a small part of her story. We enjoyed getting to know you... Posted by Good Seeds Super Grans on Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Chuang is now manager of the council's Riverside Taha Awa Community Centre in Mt Wellington.

On the Auckland Council's Our Auckland website, Chuang said the centre offered several after-school programmes aimed at over 13-year olds.

They included Riverside Raps, which provides access to music production and creative equipment, and Creative Pathways, which works with at-risk youth who have been excluded from conventional education systems (recruited via Ministry of Education and Oranga Tamariki).

Chuang pictured with former mayor Len Brown before news of the scandal broke. Photo / Supplied

"Riverside Community Centre is located next to a primary school and so, historically, we have focused on the younger youth demographic," Chuang told Our Auckland.

"Recently we discovered that there is a need for a different offering for the older kids in our area too."

Advertisement

Chuang is also a clairvoyant on the side. Not long after she hit headlines, she came across a GrabOne deal offering psychic readings by North Shore clairvoyant Brigid Curran.

After having a reading done, she was inspired to learn the art of mediumship herself and began training under Brigid.

Before the scandal, Chuang made the news in 2012 after publicly calling for sperm donors so she could have a "dragon baby" - a child born in the Chinese year of the dragon.