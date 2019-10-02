When New Zealand's economy is slowing and businesses are in the doldrums, why is our Finance Minister focusing on boardroom pay packets?

"This Government is committed to raising pay levels for those on low and middle incomes and we, and the public, expect restraint on director remuneration," Grant Robertson wrote to the chairpersons of Air New Zealand, Genesis, Mercury and Meridian. "Given this, I do not support any increase in director remuneration during this term of Parliament."

The heads of all four companies — which are listed on the stock exchange but are 51 per cent Government-owned — fell into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.