Another case of the measles aboard a domestic flight has been reported, as New Zealand continues to grapple with its worst measles epidemic in more than two decades.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has been notified that a person with measles flew between Auckland and Tauranga last Thursday before they knew they were infectious.

ARPHS Public Health Medicine specialist Dr Maria Poynter said anyone who was a passenger on either of the two flights should watch for signs of measles from tomorrow.

"Anyone who is not immune could start developing measles in the next few days, but it can take 7-14 days before you experience symptoms," Poynter said.

"You are most at risk if you haven't been vaccinated or you haven't had the disease previously."

People who were onboard either flight and were unsure if they were immune to measles should talk to a doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

"If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor. Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room," Poynter said.

According to the Ministry of Health, from the start of the year to date there have been 1604 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand - 1329 of which are in the Auckland region.

Yesterday it was announced that two unborn babies had died after their mothers caught measles during the recent outbreak of the disease.

Auckland health officials confirmed five pregnant woman had caught measles and two of those foetuses had died.

The Flight details

• The person departed Auckland on Air New Zealand Flight NZ8129 to Tauranga at 8.15am on September 26.

• They returned on NZ5136 flight from Tauranga at 3.10pm the same day.