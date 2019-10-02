Wild winds have blown a trampoline into the air in the Hutt Valley, cutting power to nearby parts of Stokes Valley.

"This is just a taste of what it's like in Wellington at the moment - the wind is crazy!" a member of the public wrote on a Facebook group for traffic updates in Horowhenua, Kāpiti and Wellington.

"Expect power outages in Stokes Valley due to this! It's raining too, so roads are super treacherous and may still have hail on them, so drive with extra care!" the person posted.

Wellington Electricity says 41 customers in Stokes Valley have no power. It expects to restore power in three hours.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a tree that was blown over in the Dome Valley north of Warkworth at 3.30pm is still causing long delays on State Highway 1.

The NZ Transport Agency said contractors were on site and one lane was opened at 4pm under stop/go management.

UPDATE 4:15PM

Contractors are now on site and one lane has been opened under Stop/Go traffic management. However significant congestion remains in the area. Delay your journey or allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/MdXiSmfxd0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 2, 2019

Toppled tree blocks State Highway 1

A tree is blocking State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

The fallen tree is causing delays at the Top Of The Dome, between Warkworth and Wellsford, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

A spokesman said one lane was opened at 4pm under stop/go traffic management.

Earlier, the agency tweeted warning motorists to expect delays.

"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely."