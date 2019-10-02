National is looking into fining the parents of young people who leave school early, and don't go into education or training, up to $3000 if it returns to Government.

This is just one of the policies understood to be under consideration by the party as part of its social policy review, due to be unveiled later this month.

Other policy areas the party is looking into include:

• requiring gang members to prove they don't have illegal income before they receive the benefit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

• a 25 per cent reduction in the number of people on the benefit

• reassessing the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.