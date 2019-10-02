Auckland voters have been slow out of the blocks to vote in the local body elections.

After an extremely slow start last week, the vote is sneaking up towards the turnout of 38.5 per cent in 2016.

This is a long way short of the 51 per cent turnout in 2010 when Len Brown and John Banks battled it out to be the first mayor of the Super City.

Electoral officer Dale Ofsoske said new mail deliveries on alternate days has had some impact, saying he only received his voting papers last Wednesday - five days after they went out.



"If more electors received them a couple of days later than in 2016 it stands to reason the returns may well pick up a couple days later," he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Local elections 2019: The battle for the Shore

• Premium - Local elections: Auckland Council candidate moves out of Remuera mansion to sleep rough to woo voters

• Electoral Board blunder puts wrong candidate photos on Auckland booklets

• Formal complaint against Auckland Council candidate Mark Thomas, alleging he falsified his address



The voting document returns today show 11.29 per cent, or 120,250 people, have voted. This is 74 per cent of the 15.2 per cent at the same time in 2016.



Voting returns have passed 14 per cent in several areas, including Howick, Waiuku, Hibiscus Coast, Waiheke and Warkworth, with the highest returns at 15.5 per cent.



In several areas voting is below 10 per cent, including Henderson, Massey, Kaipatiki, Manurewa, Otara and Papatoetoe. Māngere and Otahuhu have the lowest turnout of 8.4 per cent. Traditionally, fewer people vote in South Auckland and the poorer suburbs and more people vote in the richer suburbs.



Auckland Council's head of democracy services, Marguerite Delbet, said people need to get voting papers in the post by next Tuesday to ensure they make it to the electoral officer in time.



Voting closes at midday on Saturday, October 12.



If people miss the postal deadline they can still drop their papers at a ballot box or a One Stop Shop.

One Stop Shops allow people to enrol and vote at the same time, and about 50 will pop up over the election period at malls, marae, markets and universities.



There are dozens of ballot boxes across Auckland, including at libraries, Auckland Council service centres and Britomart train station.



Voters can simply type their address into the elections website, Vote Auckland, to find the nearest place to drop their papers and get further information about how to vote.



Mobile ballot boxes are also being sent to various locations, including supermarkets, hospitals and community centres.



Delbet said people who are not enrolled, or have not received their voting papers, can still cast a special vote.



These can be cast at five Auckland libraries, nine council service centres, by calling the Electoral Office on 0800 922 822, or by visiting a One Stop Shop.



Key election dates

October 8: Last day to post voting papers (ballot boxes will be accepting votes until midday on October 12)



October 12: Voting closes at midday



October 17-23: Official results announced