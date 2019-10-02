Jacinda Ardern has shared a video saying "it's that time of year again" where she needs the help of Kiwi kids to design her official Christmas card.

In a video posted on the Labour Party's Facebook page, our cheerful Prime Minister has explained she has brought back the Christmas card challenge after the success of last year's competition.

"Last year I got really stuck with the idea of what she be on the front of on the Christmas card, on recycled paper, that I send out each year," she said.

"Politicians of the world tend to have a set-piece design which usually includes smiling pictures of them, their family and their family pets.

"I decided last year not to do that."

Ardern said that is why she asked children across New Zealand for their help by getting them to send her in pictures, drawings, and paintings about what Christmas meant to them.

And now she is asking kids for their creative artwork again, so she can have a new design for the front of her official 2019 Christmas card.

There is also a bonus, as the PM believes it's a great way to keep children entertained during the school holidays.

She then showed one of last year's winning designs, while admitting she liked a lot of the artwork so she chose several.

All entries may be displayed in an exhibition at the end of the year.

Here's how you can get involved:

1. Create your design. What do you think should be on the Prime Minister's Christmas card? Draw, paint, or craft your best Christmas card design on A4 paper.

2. Write your name, age and return address on the back of your artwork. Make sure you include your details on the back of your design – not on a separate piece of paper or on the envelope.

3. If you choose to email in your design, please also include your details in the email.

Once you've created your artwork, you can email or post it to the Prime Minister at the addresses below. Make sure you get it to the Beehive by Monday, October 7!

Where to send your artwork:

You can post your design to the Prime Minister at:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Freepost Parliament

Private Bag 18041

Parliament Buildings

Wellington 6160

Or email: j.ardern@ministers.govt.nz