The Government is putting more than $18 million into training programmes, jobs initiatives and a salad business on the East Coast, in the latest spend from its Provincial Growth Fund.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson were touring Tairāwhiti on Wednesday to announce $2.27 million from the $1-billion-a-year fund would be going towards training and employment schemes in struggling parts of the region.

The money will cover community projects including apprenticeship schemes for youths, a programme aimed at tackling lack of driver licensing in the area, and a truck driver training initiative aimed at tackling worsening staff shortages in the area.

Later, at Tolaga Bay, they also announced $1.3 million in backing for two employment schemes they say will help about 100 people – by boosting recruitment in forestry and road construction and training youths in ecological restoration practices at local nurseries.

"Tolaga Bay is an incredibly tight-knit community, but one in need of support to overcome a high unemployment rate, isolation and a lack of job opportunities," Jones said.

The biggest spend of the day was a $15 million loan to Gisborne vegetable grower Leaderbrand, intended to let the company build a new greenhouse to boost production and eventually create about 50 new jobs.

The announcements come as Jones faces criticism over a pitch for votes at a forestry industry award dinner.

Some of those at the event alleged Jones said industry players needed to vote for him or they would miss out on the billions he was handing out for provincial growth.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week told she had spoken to Jones about the comments, saying he had "sailed too close to the wind" and needed to read his Cabinet Manual.

"Indeed, my expectation is that that kind of language just isn't appropriate – particularly when you're at a function where those in attendance will believe he's there as a minister," Ardern told reporters.

But Jones said his critics had overstepped the mark by alleging he was offering them a bribe in front of the 550 people at the event.

"That's grossly untrue but I accept that their feelings were upset," he told the Herald.

"When the election comes around and the Cabinet restrictions have been loosened, then I am personally going to deal to these National Party sympathisers who thought that it was a smart idea to try and have me quivering in a corner by racing to the media."

Some of those who complained have now replied, saying they were not politically motivated.