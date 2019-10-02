COMMENT

In her piece "Time to take a step back on climate change?" (NZ Herald, September 30) Eve McCallum decries the young people taking part in the climate protests as "jumping on the bandwagon", or "brainwashed".

I'm a fellow University of Otago student, I have been at both the recent protests, and what I have seen is educated, passionate young people (indeed, people of all ages) who want the Government to step up and take charge, for all of our futures.

The use of the phrase "jumping on the bandwagon" implies people aren't allowed to learn about issues from others.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.