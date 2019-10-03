A Rotorua teen was "irrational and grief-stricken" at the sight of emergency services around a relative's crashed car. Five of his whānau were dead. Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, from Rotorua, was killed alongside his nephew Rangi Rangikataua, 26, from Mokai and Peter's three daughters Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 14, and Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12. In December, teenager Peter Morgan-Rangikataua will be sentenced for five crimes committed in the aftermath of the crash. Samantha Olley reports.

When Peter Morgan-Rangikataua, 17, first came across a single-vehicle crash north of Taupō on the morning of April 1, he refused to leave the site.

