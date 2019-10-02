Memorial 'tragedy'

In response to Rev Dr Richard Waugh (NZ Herald, October 1). We live in Parnell and share the views of many of our neighbours that the Erebus Memorial has no place in the Sir Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

The Erebus families did not choose this site. The Auckland Council did. It did so without engaging the local community in any way. The site is historic. It is special and sacred and it is home to Auckland's oldest and largest pohutukawa Tree. Our community is outraged.

We are also Erebus family members, and we are tired of people purporting to speak

on our behalf.

We would far rather remember Erebus quietly and gently, in a reflective way, as

opposed to a giant concrete and stainless steel structure that serves as a reminder of

the tragedy not as a memorial to those lost. This design provides no peace for us.

We are not opposed to an Erebus Memorial, we are simply opposed to one that is so

large and dominating on this site. This is a tiny, pocket park of precious green space

in the inner city. A memorial of this size and significance belongs elsewhere, perhaps

the Auckland Domain.

Jo Malcolm, Parnell.



Rethink scale

I too am a resident of Parnell - albeit, temporarily at present - and love and enjoy the Parnell Rose Gardens as much today as I have over the past 50 years.

I believe that the gardens are an appropriate place for an Erebus Memorial (I flew with Captain Jim Collins) as they overlook Mechanics Bay, the home of TEAL and its flying boats which later developed into Air New Zealand.

However, I do not support the scale of the intended sculpture, which appears inappropriate and destructive to the park itself.

Perhaps a piece from Virginia King, simple, elegant and environmentally friendly would be more suitable?

Erin Tipping-Clatworthy, Parnell.



Climate answers

Answering recent letters: 1. Man-made global warming is not a matter of opinion, it's a near-unanimous judgment by countless experts endorsed by the global community of scientists. 2. It's a massive global problem that needs every country to respond to the best of its ability - pleading "special case" or talking "individual action" is not sufficient. 3. Greta Thunberg was the first person to kick complacent politicians and make people everywhere take notice - not least those blinded by their stupidity and greed.

Dennis N Horne, Howick.



Climate bandwagon

Eve McCallum juxtaposed logic with emotion in regard to climate change (NZ Herald, September 30). Logic is fine when you are fighting the fire from outside the burning building. However logic, though necessary, is insufficient when you are in the building and require the adrenaline that emotion summons in order to escape. Having insufficiently heeded decades of scientific analysis by the IPCC and others detailing what needed to done we are now in the burning building.

Eve admonishes the targeting of farming. Unfortunately farming presents a unique climate problem because where batteries may be substituted for gasoline in transport, and renewable energy can replace fossil fuels for energy, it is impossible to stop cattle belching and farting. Adequate methane mitigation in farming has proved elusive.

Fortunately, technology and the market may offer an alternative. Tech companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are the tip of a lab-based alternative meat tsunami. Burger King and McDonalds are already piloting their burger patties as substitutes that even us meat lovers can adopt.

Climate change may be a bandwagon but is also the right bandwagon.

Peter Jansen, Henderson.



Airing laundry

I agree with the guidelines towards clotheslines at Hobsonville Point. At a boarding school in the 50s we were told emphatically by our headmistress who was always resident in The House: "You must not hang your socks and underwear on the windowsills to dry. I will not have this House turned into a third rate boarding establishment!"

To this day, it unsettles me to see laundry draped around houses like Christmas bunting.

Jeannette Shaw, St Heliers.



Fuel 'fleecing'

I read with interest Gavin Evans' article (NZ Herald, October 1) and couldn't help but notice he avoided mentioning who is gouging the public.

The suppliers and resellers get around 55-60 per cent of the price of a litre of petrol at the pump for, finding the oil, extracting it and transporting it to a refinery, refining it and delivering it to our vehicle.

On the other hand the Government gets around 40-45 per cent of the litre cost for doing absolutely nothing, and its share increases each year.

At the time of the fire at the Saudi refinery, the price of a barrel of Brent Crude was around $61 and the pump price was around $2.10 a litre. The next day, the Brent price was $68 a barrel and the pump price $3.30 or more. Since then the Brent price has slowly reduced to where today it is $61.91 but our pump price is still up around $2.28 or more.

Buster West-Hill, Orewa.



GST rates

Your correspondent B Watkin, suggesting a reduction of 30 per cent on GST (NZ Herald, October 1), might like to consider where the missing money, destined for the government coffers might be sourced? Let me guess.

With international tourists getting a real boost, it would be left to the net taxpayers in New Zealand, those not currently on benefits but paying income tax.

When GST was introduced, it replaced a raft of complex taxes and duties that in many cases, eased the cost of purchases. When it comes to GST on food and basics, we have the complex argument that for some shift workers, grabbing a burger, a salad and a coffee in the middle of the night, might be considered a basic, but to others, a luxury or junk food. Pity the small shopkeeper trying to do his/her GST returns, where every sale has to be somehow split into GST and non-GST items and ditto every purchase.

The tax threshold to cover for basics is the only area that really needs to keep pace with the GST levels, but the one area where a reduction or elimination might be of great value, would be in the medical and health care areas.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.



GST waivers

It has been suggested the Government should lower the tax on Goods and Services to stimulate the economy.

If it is able to do this, then it should be possible to remove the taxation on the interest earned on deposits on individuals' savings accounts if the interest received, and being paid by the banks in this country, is below the rate of inflation.

We are told we want people to save for their retirement years or to purchase their own home.

Yet, when they do so they are penalised - the value of their deposits is being eroded.

Surely it would make good sense to remove or waive the taxation from savings in this situation to actually encourage people to save rather than to speculate on property or squander their money on consumable goods.

Gillian Dance, president, Auckland Grey Power.



GST reduction

Reducing GST may be dangled as an election bribe and will be sold as a means of boosting the economy. It won't work though. Beyond covering costs and making a profit, most businesses charge what the market will stand for the goods and services they provide. So, reducing the GST percentage by say 5 per cent will only be very temporary as the retail price for goods will rise back to where they were within a few days. The same argument applies to removing the GST from food items.

This is different from increasing the GST because the consumer is already sensitive to what they pay for goods and services so any sensible business is not going to increase their prices soon after a GST rise. Some may even absorb the increase for a time.

So, the only outcome will be reduced government take. It would make more sense for the Government to offer reduced tax on savings. I'm afraid the horse has bolted on GST reduction.

G Mehrtens, Pukekohe.



Festival drugs

New Zealand First's opposition to the testing of drugs at festivals because they are "dangerous" is largely unrelated to the evidence regarding harmful use.

In 2010, a UK panel of 20 experts lead by Professor David Nutt assessed 20 drugs and, using 16 criteria, ranked them according to harm caused. According to their findings alcohol was the most harmful, cocaine the fifth most harmful and ecstasy (MDMA) and LSD came in at 16th and 18th. Illegality is not a clear indication of danger.

Thus one could say that, in choosing to use MDMA or LSD, young people are making a rational and safer choice. That is, provided what they are taking is indeed MDMA or LSD unadulterated by harmful chemicals the very thing testing is designed to ensure.

I urge New Zealand First to cease its opposition to this testing and put the safety of our young (and not so young) people first.

Karla Rix-Trott, Raglan.



Short & Sweet

On voting

Received the voting papers and they are hilarious. Listing Phil Goff as Independent. Pim Venecourt, Papamoa.

On climate

The climate crisis is inconvenient, I know, but now is not the time to take a step back on climate change. Esther O'Donnell, aged 13, Grey Lynn.

On Jones

"I'll huff, and I'll puff, and I'll blow your trees down!" Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On vegans

What gives vegan protesters the right to go into supermarkets, restaurants, etc, and block customers' access to food and scream at them through loudhailers? If they don't want to eat meat, then don't, but allow others their democratic right to choose for themselves. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On festivals

I hope Darroch Ball and his party members who oppose drug testing party pills at festivals take personal responsibility should any harm or deaths occur from the ingestion of these illicit, illegal substances. Those young people, who are not capable of making wise choices, will use these party pills anyway. Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

On fireworks

Huge thanks to Countdown but when is the Government going to listen to the people and ban the sale of fireworks? Public displays only please. Chrissy Barrett, Orewa.

On Trump

The Herald informs us that Donald Trump still has his heart set on a Nobel Peace Prize. I think a Nobel Prize for Twitterature would be his best bet. Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach.

On league

The Crusaders have won the past three Super 15 championships but, in the NRL, five different teams have taken the title. If the Canberra Raiders win this weekend that will be six from six. That's a classy competition. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.