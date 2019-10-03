A Hamilton city councillor is using his last confirmed week as a councillor to attend a governance course at a cost of $5200 to ratepayers.

Hamilton East Ward councillor Ryan Hamilton is attending a five-day Company Directors Course on Waiheke Island held from Sunday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

