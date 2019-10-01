Hamilton police are appealing for sightings of a man driving a vehicle and behaving "inappropriately" after he was arrested for sexual offences.

The 49-year-old was arrested on August 26 and is currently on bail, however police are now seeking sightings of the vehicle he was driving in 2016 and 2019.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached or witnessed a man in a blue Mazda station wagon allegedly behaving inappropriately in the Hamilton Central area.

"It is possible there are further victims and we urge anyone with information to contact Police," says Detective Constable Matthew Lee.

"We appreciate how difficult it can be to approach Police in these circumstances, but we can assure anyone who comes forward that they will be treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity."

The man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault in relation to two incidents in 2016 and 2019.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to call 105 quoting file number 190720/7354.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.