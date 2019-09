A cordon has been put up at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison after an unknown white powder was sent to the facility.

Police confirmed a letter containing a white powder had been found at the prison address.

An area of the prison has been cordoned off as a precaution while the letter is being examined.

Police can confirm though there is no risk to the public and prisoners and no evacuations are going to be made.

Firefighters were also on the scene assisting police.