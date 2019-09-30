A shallow 4.7 magnitude earthquake has hit north of Milford Sound.

The quake struck at 10.07am today and was felt by many across the South Island.

Geonet said it was shallow, at a depth of just 5km.

M4.4 quake causing moderate shaking near Milford Sound https://t.co/AESxfwIGqn — GeoNet (@geonet) September 30, 2019

The quake struck 15 km north-west of Milford Sound and was felt in Haast, Queenstown, Te Anau and Wanaka.

