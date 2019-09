A Christchurch man accused of murder in a two-year-old cold case has pleaded not guilty.

The 51-year-old briefly appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning - where his lawyer entered the plea.

The man is charged with the murder of Michael McGrath - who was last seen at his Halswell home in May 2017.

The accused has been granted interim name suppression until he reappears later today.