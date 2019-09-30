Hawke's Bay is in in for a show from the weather gods, with thunder, lightning and hail all set to hit the region later this evening.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said a low pressure system over the country is bringing a barrage of miserable weather for part of the country.

"The top of the South Island and bottom of the North are set to get the biggest hit, with Hawke's Bay right in the force of it," McInnes said.

For most of the day Hawke's Bay will see patchy showers with mild temperatures sitting at 16 degrees.

But McInnes says things are set to take a turn for the worse later on with temperatures to drop to 3 degrees overnight and hail to move in later in the evening.

Prepare for some fun: It could hail this evening across Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

MetService has also put out a low risk warning of severe lightning and thunder for the region as well as a road snow fall warning for the Napier-Taupo Rd (State Highway 5) with 1-2cm of snow on the road forecast near the summit.

McInnes says that it might be a good night to stay in and cosy up.

"It will be a cool couple of nights so it might pay to get the extra blanket out and snuggle up because it will be a couple of wet cold nights."