Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will unveil details of an announcement expected to be welcomed by regional New Zealand, at her weekly post-cabinet press conference.

Ardern recently arrived back in the country after attending the UN's Leaders' Week.

She is expected to face questions about the summit and further questions about her meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On the domestic front, Ardern – along with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones – will unveil details about a new regional banking initiative.

She will also be asked about the most recent business confidence numbers, which this afternoon revealed investment intentions and profit expectations of firms have fallen "to dismal levels," according to ANZ.

National finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith blamed the Government's failed policies for the dwindling numbers.

"Business confidence and the economy should be doing a lot better. Export prices are at record highs and interest rates are low. Yet growth has virtually ground to a halt once immigration is taken into account."

He said symbolic gestures like withholding pay from company directors will do nothing to arrest business confidence and turn around the slowing economy.