Emergency services are responding to multiple crashes.

A person is trapped after their car rolled on Galatea Rd between Galatea Lookout and Black Rds just before 10am.

A police spokeswoman said police, fire crews and ambulance were responding to the incident and both lanes were blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a truck has rolled on Tirohanga Rd near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said one person was initially trapped but was now out.

The crash happened about 10.10am just south of Tirohanga School and police, ambulance, and fire services were on their way to the scene.

Police are also responding to a car off the road on State Highway 30.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the Rotoiti Rugby Club about 10.20am.

She said officers were on their way to the scene.