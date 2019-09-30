COMMENT

For the 80,000 people who travel up and down the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Manukau each day, progress on the triple-laning upgrade seems interminably slow.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) project has been a disaster. It is a year behind schedule and an expected $49 million over budget.

Hope is on our side, however. NZTA keeps sending out glossy updates telling us all that it will be completed by mid-December. Many of us don't believe that but if it happens, it will be the first time we will have been proven wrong since the start of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.