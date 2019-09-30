The wait is nearly over, tomorrow night the All Blacks will lace up the boots for just the second time this Rugby World Cup.

It's been 10 days since the men in black defeated South Africa 23-13 and for just the seventh time ever, the All Blacks will face Canada tomorrow.

However, kick-off inside Oita Bank Dome isn't until 11.15pm, with the game likely to finish towards 1am on Thursday.

Adding to the worries of the near-midnight match, daylight savings kicked in over the weekend with many people operating on an hour less of sleep already.

So, in anticipation of sleepy rugby pundits struggling to keep an eye on the action, here are some handy tips to help you get through the game.

Tips on how to stay awake

Stretch your legs, take a walk

Take a walk outside (or inside if cold) and get those legs pumping! Moving around and some fresh air will do a world of good. If you start nodding off, move around a bit.

Nap before the match

Try and catch up on some z's before the match kicks off at 11.15pm. Be sure to set a few alarms though, you wouldn't want to sleep right through.

Drink lots of water

Caffeine from your favourite hot brew might offer a short energy boost, but sipping water would also be effective in keeping you alert.

Light up your night

Melatonin is a hormone that makes you feel sleepy and darkness releases it. If you can help simulate sunlight through a lightbulb, you should be able to stay awake longer.

Pick up your device

Electronic devices, such as your smartphone or laptop, release blue light which can also delay the release of melatonin.

By interacting more with your device, you should be able to help yourself by feeling more awake and prevent that sleepy feeling.

Take a shower

Taking a cold shower can also help wake you up. And if you can't be bothered getting completely wet, try splashing your face with cold water which can help.