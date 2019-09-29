Candidates can expect the odd electioneering sign to be damaged throughout their campaign, however, Tauranga City councillor Steve Morris says he has been hit with a more personal attack.

Over the weekend, Morris' 1957 Morris Oxford classic car was vandalised, causing more than $1000 of damage.

Morris's 1957 Morris Oxford classic car was subject to an act of vandalism. Photo / Supplied

Morris said the car was parked at Downtown the Mount yesterday, when a "vandal took a rock and scraped both sides" of the vehicle, leaving a line of bare-metal across the car.

"It's common for election signs to be the target of vandalism, but this latest act takes it to another level," he said.

Morris' children returned to the car with him and were upset to see the damage.

The personal nature of the attack has led Morris to take extra security precautions around his home.