Fire investigators are heading back to the scene of a large fire that broke out on Waiheke Island last night.

Four fire trucks were called to Beatty Parade, Surfdale, after reports of a fire at a storage shed about 9.30pm.

A northern fire communications spokesman said firefighters were there for about two hours. The blaze was out by 11.30pm, he said.

Fire investigators will be at the scene again this morning as they try to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported and it is not thought that anyone was in danger at the time the fire broke out.

Hi everyone...firstly thankyou for to this wonderful community. The fire reported on the Community page was next door... Posted by The Dog Depot Waiheke on Sunday, 29 September 2019

The blaze was next to a dog daycare facility - the only one on Waiheke.

Its owners took to Facebook late last night thanking the community for reporting the incident to them, so they could check on their own property.

"Thank you to this wonderful community. The fire reported...was next door to The Dog Depot and very close. We are thankful that our premises has not been damaged by the fire.

"I understand everyone who lived next door got out safely. Thanks again to everyone who alerted me - friends and neighbours. You made a big difference.''