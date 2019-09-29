Think again on editing , Mr Bridges

Simon Bridges seems to think it's okay for his party to "edit" public records of Parliament to emphasise a political point, because satirists and media do the same, and because it is his right under the concept of free speech.

There are at least three reasons why he should reconsider his position.

First because he is the Leader of the Opposition, not of a satirical show, or a "gotcha" media outlet; and as such he is expected to show respect for the institution of Parliament, of which he is an integral part.

Climate religion

