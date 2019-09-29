Residents of Mt Albert are fighting plans for a high-density development on their doorstep.

Housing New Zealand plans to redevelop seven properties into a multi-apartment block with 50 homes close to the Baldwin Ave train station.

"It's a big monolith," said local resident Teresa Weatherall, who was shocked to learn about the scale of the development two weeks ago.

She said neighbours are not opposed to social housing, but believe the mostly three-storey apartment block will have a significant impact on the community. A two-storey development of townhouses would have been okay, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It just feels weird to have

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.