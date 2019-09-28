Firefighters are looking to stamp out any hot spots from the fire that raged through scrubland near Queenstown yesterday before the wind picks up this afternoon.

The scrub fire spread across 200 hectares of Queenstown's Deep Creek, in Skippers Canyon, and destroyed a woodshed and a vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Lynn Crosson said the fire was now under control and firefighters were in "monitoring mode", with a helicopter fly-over this morning confirming no further activity on the fire line overnight.

Four ground crews were present at the site checking for any remaining hot spots while a helicopter would monitor the site from above, Crosson said.

Mark Mawhinney, deputy principal rural fire officer for Central Otago, said forecasters were predicting more wind later today. Crews would be preparing for that this morning.

"We traditionally tend to see fire activity pick up in afternoons once the grass has had a chance to dry. Because of this, our primary aim this morning is to ensure the ground is nice and cold to reduce the chance of the fire getting away from us in the afternoon," Mawhinney said.

Crosson added that apart from the woodshed and vehicle destroyed in the fire yesterday, no further property had been damaged.

Fire officers discuss their plan of attack the morning after a scrub fire spread over 200ha near Queenstown. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Skippers Rd is now open, but Queenstown Lakes District Council has asked road users to only use the road if necessary as it will be busy with emergency services vehicles.