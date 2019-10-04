To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

Kiwi lawyers are desperately trying to get in touch with the young Chinese girl nicknamed Pumpkin, who was abandoned by her father at a Melbourne train station after he'd murdered her mother in Auckland.

There is $40,000 sitting in a trust account for Qian Xun Xue, set up after the case hit the headlines in 2007.

The Herald on Sunday has tracked the girl down to Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan province. She

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.