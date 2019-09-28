A caregiver allegedly put her hands around the throat of a frail patient, a woman was left on the floor overnight after a fall and other rest home residents were left soaked in urine.

Those claims are part of a raft of complaints made this year about a number of aged care facilities, details of which have been obtained by the Herald on Sunday.

Documents outline disturbing allegations, including elder abuse, residents being left with painful bed sores, and staff not responding to stroke symptoms and refusing a family member's request for help taking their relative to the toilet.

What's your experience? Contact us here

Some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What they campaigned on