One person is in critical condition after a motorbike crashed into a group of pedestrians in Palmerston North tonight.

Police were called at 7.02pm tonight to a crash involving a motorbike and five pedestrians along Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North.

Early reports indicate one person has sustained critical injuries.

Two other people sustained moderate injuries and have been taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

MORE TO COME