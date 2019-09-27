COMMENT:

Is it time to take youth participation in politics more seriously by lowering the voting age? Today's student climate change strikes involved many thousands of disenfranchised youth. Along with the Make It 16 campaign supported by the Greens and the Children's Commissioner, among others, it has put the question of the voting age clearly on the agenda.

The ongoing campaign to lower the voting age has been backed today by the Green Party, which announced it will introduce a private members' bill seeking to lower the voting age to 16. This is best covered in Boris Jancic's article, Green

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.