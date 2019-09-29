COMMENT:

We all love our national anthem. But the Māori bit sounds better than the English bit. So let's chop it in half and get on with the game.

Let's be honest. We Kiwis love our God Defend mainly because we love our country. New Zealand is the best and most beautiful place on planet Earth. The All Blacks are the greatest, Sir Ed was the first up that mountain and Fleetwood Mac is better with Neil Finn.

Then there's Rutherford, Lomu, Curtis, Te Kanawa, Flight of the Conchords, Buck, Neil, Baz, Fat Freddy's, Holmes, Matafeo, Sir Howard, Hils Baz,

