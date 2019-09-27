COMMENT:

MIKE HOSKING:

Little girls should be seen and not heard.

DUNCAN GARNER:

Little girls should be rarely seen or heard.

GRETA THUNBERG:

I should be back at school.

MIKE HOSKING:

Bursting into tears! Oh come off it. It's not like her cat died.

DUNCAN GARNER:

She totally overplayed her hand at the UN - too dramatic. What's her problem?

GRETA THUNBERG:

People are dying.

MIKE HOSKING:

Mike Hosking. Photo / Jason Oxenham
She suffers, like so many of her climate change lot, from a fantastic sense of self-entitlement. But there's a cure for her suffering. It's called shutting up.

DUNCAN GARNER:

Do your bit but

GRETA THUNBERG:

