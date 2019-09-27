On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Bursting into tears! Oh come off it. It's not like her cat died.
DUNCAN GARNER:
She totally overplayed her hand at the UN - too dramatic. What's her problem?
GRETA THUNBERG:
People are dying.
MIKE HOSKING:
She suffers, like so many of her climate change lot, from a fantastic sense of self-entitlement. But there's a cure for her suffering. It's called shutting up.
DUNCAN GARNER:
Do your bit butdon't become a climate freak. Nobody wants to listen to a freak! She should try shutting up.
GRETA THUNBERG:
To have a 67 per cent chance of staying below a 1.5C global temperature rise – the best odds given by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the world had 420 gigatons of carbon dioxide left to emit back on January 1, 2018. Today that figure is already down to less than 350 gigatons.
The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.
MIKE HOSKING:
I don't like it.
DUNCAN GARNER:
I don't like it.
GRETA THUNBERG:
The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this.
MIKE HOSKING:
She's been badly let down by her parents. You have to wonder what their role was in this whole fiasco.
DUNCAN GARNER:
It all comes back to the parents, doesn't it? It's my understanding that they're Swedish. Well, enough said.
GRETA THUNBERG:
I honestly don't understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us.
MIKE HOSKING:
Here's the deal. Greta Thunberg will grow up to become a Jacinda Ardern - and what worse fate is there than that?
DUNCAN GARNER:
Greta Thunberg, a hero for the young people? That's like saying Jacinda Ardern has any merit.
DONALD TRUMP:
She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!
Yes, I've always had a lot of time for Jacinda Ardern.