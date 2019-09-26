The country is set to bask in a weekend weather reprieve which will bring temperatures in their 20s to some areas, together with less rain and little wind.

However, another southwesterly polar blast - bringing conditions similar to what was experienced this week, including snow for the South Island - has its sights set to hit the country from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

Until then, MetService duty forecaster Stephen Glassey said, apart from some isolated showers and scattered cloud, most areas should be okay.

A few showers are still affecting some areas today but in general it's not as cold and windy as the last couple of days. For most, it's an improving trend as we head into the weekend. Check the forecast here https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/k92fKL570i — MetService (@MetService) September 26, 2019



The places to be are Gisborne, getting 21C on Saturday, and Hawke's Bay, basking in 23C on Sunday, while Bay of Plenty will only get a couple of isolated showery westerlies.

"The further east you go the finer it will be. Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay all look like they will probably get the sunniest weather," he said.

Temperatures in Auckland will go up from Thursday's gloomy 14, to 17 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.

As with the Waikato, apart from a few isolated showers in the west and lighter westerly winds it would otherwise be pleasant.

This graphic shows how most of the South Island will be between 4 and 8 degrees warmer for this time of year, while Gisborne also warms up to 20 degrees tomorrow. Image / Weatherwatch.co.nz

Forecasted temperatures for Saturday night showing which areas will be warmer, centre around Canterbury and Otago. Image / Weatherwatch.co.nz

Taranaki will get the wetter weather from Sunday evening which will then continue into next week. Temperatures will remain around 15C.

Wellington will also be fine on Saturday, before cloud rolls in together with a few showers on Sunday. Temperatures will also be 15C both days.

However, a northwesterly flow over the Southern Alps will see a stark change in temperature for Christchurch, rising to 18C on Saturday and then 21C on Sunday.

Dunedin will get to 19C on Saturday before cooling to 15C. The wet weather will stick to the west coast of the South Island.

Philip Duncan of Weatherwatch.co.nz said 80 per cent of all of New Zealand would be warmer than average on Saturday before the chilly blast hits.

"We expect Monday and Tuesday to produce miserable conditions with sub-zero wind chills overnight for a time and Wednesday may linger cold too for a time.

"The cold air next week is mostly in the lower half of the South Island and goes from Monday to Wednesday with single digit highs in some areas.

"Snow flurries are possible to 100 or 200m around northern Southland and perhaps some parts of Otago for a brief time but again whether you get a flurry or not is almost beside the point, it's the cold plus dampness that is the real issue for newborn lambs."