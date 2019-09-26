Fireworks won't be on the shelves at Countdown for this Guy Fawkes after a survey found customer interest waning for the products.

A customer survey by the supermarket chain resulted in two in three respondents say they "rarely or never" bought fireworks for private use.

More than seven in 10 said the biggest reason they didn't do so was because of animal welfare, and about half cited fire safety.

Environmental reasons were cited by 39 per cent, disturbing neighbours 34 per cent and personal safety 30 per cent.

Countdown general manager merchandise, Scott Davidson, said declining interest and conversations with store teams led to the decision.

"Our customers have told us that while they still love to celebrate special occasions such as Matariki, Diwali, Chinese New Year and Guy Fawkes, backyard fireworks at home are becoming less of an occasion than they used to be.

"We've decided to leave it to the professionals and we think the vast majority of our customers and our team will agree with this."

The move is supported by the SPCA, which earlier this year led a multi-agency study that found a majority of New Zealanders supported a ban on the public sale of fireworks.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said fireworks can be terrifying to animals.

"Whether that's on Guy Fawkes night or at any other time of the year," she said.

"Every year animals are injured, frightened, go missing or occasionally suffer abuse related to fireworks."