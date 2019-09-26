Police have arrested two men who were wanted for money laundering in relation to an ongoing "sophisticated phone scam" which is alleged to have cost Kiwis millions.

The two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested today and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on money laundering charges.

Police say they are still seeking any sightings of Manish Khan, 24, who has a warrant for his arrest for alleged money laundering.

Today's arrests bring the total number of arrests to date for Operation Deadwood to 15 people.

"We want to remind the public that police or any legitimate business will never ask you to transfer money over the phone and you should never give your personal details out to a stranger," a police spokesperson said.

"We ask anyone who has been a victim of this phone scam and has lost money to report it to police by contacting your local police station."