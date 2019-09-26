An Auckland man was heading out to get fish for a relative's funeral when his boat flipped while negotiating the notorious Manukau Bar.

Joe Williams was a well-respected and certified fisherman but family spokesman Charlie Borrell says it appears as though a misjudgment of a wave has cost the father of three his life.

Borrell, whose son Augustine was murdered in 2007, told the Herald it had been a year of tragedy for the Williams' family after losing their son earlier this year before Borrell's brother, Rev Manihi Tereora, died earlier this month.

It was for Rev Tereora's funeral that Williams, together with two of his younger cousins, decided to go out on a sunny Saturday morning to get fish to help feed mourners.

But they didn't make it out.

Joe Williams, pictured with wife, Martha, died while heading out to get fish for a relative's funeral on Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

Borrell said it appeared a simple mistake saw Williams' get flipped by a wave.

"They just turned the boat at the wrong time and the boat then went on an angle where the wave was able to flip it over, so they misjudged the wave as it came through at that particular time and before they knew it they were upside down."

However, he said the family said they were just happy that they didn't lose more lives as the two survivors were stranded in the water until they were rescued by Pukekohe fisherman Murray Kayes.

Kayes liaised with emergency services as he loaded his boat with the two survivors and Williams before driving the boat to Little Huia to meet emergency crews.

Borrell said they were appreciative of the efforts in rescuing the trio.

He said his nephew was an enthusiastic and experienced fisherman and was equipped with his skipper's certificate.

"However, in this case there was just some poor judgment ... out there on the bar is a notorious place in the Manukau, and he's been out there many times, but you've got to be on top of things and in that case they made some wrong judgment at the wrong time.

Charlie Borrell, father of murdered 17-year-old Augustine Borrell speaking in 2007. His son's killer, Haiden Davis, was this week released on parole. Photo / File

"They all had lifejackets but they were all caught real quick."

He said Williams, who was his nephew, was a "wonderful man" who would be dearly missed.

Borrell said at least with the passing of his brother, they had time to say goodbye. However, Williams' death had come as a complete shock and another shock for his own family after he and wife Martha lost their son earlier this year.

Williams, a grandfather of 11, was the weaker of three boat occupants; he was five years into remission for cancer and also had a heart condition.

Other than fishing and family, playing darts with his mates at Ōtāhuhu was his other passion, and would catch up with them weekly.

"He was just a happy, supportive, good man."

He will be farewelled by family in a private service tonight at the Anglican Church in Māngere, before he is buried at the Māngere Lawn Cemetery on Friday morning.

As for Williams' wife, Martha, Borrell said she was coping as best she could, despite the tragedies.

"She's doing reasonably well, considering. She's quite a resilient woman."

The two survivors were now okay physically, but still dealing with the mental trauma of what happened.

"Mentally they're still a little bit distraught and keep trying to look back at what they could have done differently."

Borrell himself is no stranger to grief, having his 17-year-old son, Augustine, murdered at the hands of then 18-year-old Haiden Mark Davis.

Davis was on Monday released on parole after serving just over 10 years in prison for Augustine's murder.

He was given a life sentence with the 10-year minimum term in 2009 after being found guilty of the Auckland Grammar School student's death.

As for his release, Borrell said it did come as a surprise but the family was in the middle of dealing with the two family deaths and just wanted to move on.

However, he hoped that Davis was genuinely rehabilitated and would be able to contribute positive to society.

"I just hope he's a changed man. I would hate to think that he went in there and came out worse.

"I just hope that he has been rehabilitated and hope he hasn't joined a gang in there or something."

He said their family would continue to look forward to what's ahead, rather than focus on Davis.