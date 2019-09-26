The university student who lay dead in their room for eight weeks without anyone noticing was a former Scots College student from Wellington.

The school's headmaster, Graeme Yule, said the college was saddened to receive the news and the incident was tragic is so many ways.

"Our focus has been on caring for the affected members of the students family and our wider college family," Yule said.

On Monday evening, the body of a male student was discovered at the university's Sonoda Christchurch Campus accommodation.

Police today said they could not confirm the name of the student at this stage.

Yule said they would not be naming the student or commenting on the cause of death as that information had not been officially confirmed.

"As no official identification has been confirmed we cannot officially name the deceased person," he said.

The headmaster said at times like this it makes you aware of the importance of family and community and the support that we can provide for each other.

"Pastoral care staff at the college were briefed on Tuesday and have been providing support to staff and both current and ex-students since then.

"We have been in contact with ex-students and their families that we know may be directly affected and our senior school principal will visit Christchurch on Friday to offer his support and connect with recent old-boys," Yule said.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, however a police disaster identification team (DVI) was called in to investigate.

DVIs examine human remains for fingerprints, DNA and dental records to confirm an identity.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Chris Hipkins called for a "thorough investigation" following the discovery.

The university's vice chancellor, Professor Cheryl de la Rey, said it was a "distressing time" for all involved.

"We are devastated by what has happened and extend our deepest sympathy to the family.

"Despite the comprehensive pastoral care programmes in place, for us it is inconceivable to imagine how these circumstances could have occurred.

"We understand that the matter is now with the Coroner and we are respectful of the family's wishes at this time not to comment further."

University of Canterbury has launched an investigation into how a student living at one of its halls lay dead in their room for up to eight weeks, without anyone noticing.

A student at the university told Newstalk ZB broadcaster Chris Lynch she could see how some people can slip through the cracks.

Kelly, who did not want to give her last name, said while the death of the student was shocking - in retrospect it was not surprising how it could happen.

Students are meant to sign a contract saying they are supposed to tell their residential assistants when they go away but she was told they don't follow that procedure, Kelly said.

She hopes the tragedy will see the halls toughen up on their procedures.

De la Rey said within the Sonoda accommodation, two residential assistants were employed, with a duty manager, to support residents.

Social spaces and bathrooms are cleaned twice a week and Campus Living Villages meets with the university fortnightly to discuss students of concern.