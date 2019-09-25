A Hutt City council candidate has been the victim of a racist, anonymous, letter.

Shazly Rasheed, a local business owner who is running for council for the first time, posted the letter on Facebook today.

"Just when you thought this election couldn't get any ugly, [sic] this arrived in the mail."

Just when you thought this election couldn’t get any ugly, this arrived in the mail. Posted by Vote Shazly for Hutt City Council on Wednesday, 25 September 2019

"You look and sound like you have only been in this country for 5 minutes but you seem to think you can represent us," the letter reads.

Advertisement

"How would a foreigner ever understand the issues facing our City and Country?

"Go back to the country you came from and try it there."

The letter comes after Rasheed's billboards have been targeted with vandalism.

This is just disgusting. Vote Shazly for Hutt City Council has lived in New Zealand for 23 years and is a New Zealand... Posted by Chris Bishop on Wednesday, 25 September 2019

National MP Chris Bishop has already spoken out slamming the letter on Facebook.

"No guts to even put his name to his racism and sexism," Bishop said.

"Just breaks my heart to see people in the Hutt behave like this.

"Kia kaha Shazly and keep your head held high. There are lots of people behind you."