Political reporter Derek Cheng spent a few days with the New Zealand media contingent following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she rubbed shoulders with the world's most powerful in New York, and made announcements about the Christchurch Call and climate change.

Monday (NZT)

Ardern lands in New York on what is considered one of the world's toughest flights, a 13-hour trip that leaves Japan at the same time of day as it arrives in New York.

She is expected to make an announcement cracking down on social media, but is not opposed to using it herself. In a Facebook live

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tuesday (NZT)

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wednesday (NZT)

Thursday (NZT)