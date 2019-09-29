A social worker says there is a need for a special immigration visa category to allow abandoned Indian brides as dowry abuse is on the rise.

Jeet Suchdev, who runs the Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, says he is currently helping about half a dozen Indian wives who have been tricked into returning to India and then abandoned by their husbands who have been paid "tens of thousands" in dowry.

Although it is not know exactly how many dowry related cases there are in New Zealand, Suchdev said anecdotal evidence suggests it is widespread and increasing.

Khushbu Pinjani is battling Immigration NZ for a visa to return to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied.
Khushbu Pinjani, 32, who entered

