The Government will lift the cap on the number of seasonal support workers allowed into the country in a bid to bring more workers into the regions.

The cap on the number of temporary visas that can be granted to employ foreign seasonal workers will rise by 3150 over two years to 16,000.

Starting next year, the cap will increase by 1550 to 14,400 and approval has also been given for the cap to be raised by a further 1600 places to 16,000 starting in 2020.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the increased quota would address concerns over a labour shortage in regional New Zealand.

But the cap increase is conditional on the industry proving it makes the horticulture and viticulture sectors more attractive for Kiwi workers.

"They'll also have to up their game and make sure there is more accommodation built for their workers," Galloway said.

Lees-Galloway said the Government would continue to encourage the industry to do more to accommodate its workforce and make sure Kiwis aren't squeezed out of local housing by an increase in the cap.

"I'm confident we've struck the right balance between supporting industry growth and preparing for forecast labour shortfalls while ensuring there are clear incentives for employers to hire more Kiwi staff and improve worker accommodation."

