One person has been seriously injured after a car rolled near an oyster farm in Kawakawa Bay, south of Auckland.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd at 8.45am.
A St Johns spokeswoman said four people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.
"One person is in a serious condition, two are moderate and one is minor," the spokeswoman said.
She said a fifth person sustained minor injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital.
The spokeswoman said multiple ambulances - including a first response and a rapid response crew - had been called to the scene.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called but was not required.
Fire crews assisted with the rescue.
Auckland Transport have advised the crash was blocking Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd east of Ness Valley Rd and road closure was possible.
"Please avoid the area," it tweeted.