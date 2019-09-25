One person has been seriously injured after a car rolled near an oyster farm in Kawakawa Bay, south of Auckland.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd at 8.45am.

A St Johns spokeswoman said four people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

"One person is in a serious condition, two are moderate and one is minor," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

She said a fifth person sustained minor injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital.

​

The spokeswoman said multiple ambulances - including a first response and a rapid response crew - had been called to the scene.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called but was not required.

Fire crews assisted with the rescue.

Auckland Transport have advised the crash was blocking Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd east of Ness Valley Rd and road closure was possible.

"Please avoid the area," it tweeted.