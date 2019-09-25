WorkSafe is investigating a fatality at a farm in the Timaru area.

WorkSafe understands the incident involved a quad bike and happened on Wednesday afternoon.

"As we are investigating we are unable to provide any further information," WorkSafe said in a media release.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a workplace incident involving a quad bike in Waimate.

Police were notified of the incident at about 11.55am.

"One person has died following the incident," police said in a statement.

"The death has been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe."

