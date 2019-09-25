Opponents of a bill legalising assisted dying are calling for the legislation to recognise the Treaty of Waitangi.

But the politician driving the changes says the demand is just the latest in dozens of attempts to stall.

Act leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill – which would allow terminally ill adults to request euthanasia - is returning to Parliament's debating chamber on Wednesday, for what will be the fourth of five lengthy debates about last-minute changes.

The bill passed its second reading in June by 70 votes to 50 and Seymour has promised a swathe of amendments before its third-and-final reading in order to secure much-needed votes.

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, a group of National MPs opposing the bill announced they would be lodging two amendments: one adding duties reflecting te Tiriti o Waitangi and another putting in cultural considerations as a requirement of the assisted dying process.

The Treaty amendment lays out a long list of requirements for those allowed to assist in dying, including recognising the responsibilities of whānau, hapū and iwi and for decisions to be made and implemented according to tikanga Māori.

Act Party leader David Seymour has accused his bill's critics of filibustering. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango, whose name is on the proposal, told reporters the Treaty was embedded in legislation covering welfare, mental health and the care of children.

"It's about recognising that there is a place when it comes to the welfare and wellbeing of our vulnerable people, who are the sick and the dying, that there is a duty and responsibility of care," she said.

"[The bill] is culturally dismissive and it is unsafe," she said.

Labour's Māori caucus is split on the legislation, but several members on Wednesday said they had not been approached by the National MPs about the proposal.

Seymour said the Health and Disability code of rights meant all medical practioners already had to take respect for people's culture and language.

"We don't need to put those in every piece of legislation. This is just filibustering," he said.

"This bill has been debated to death over the last two years already. We've got people coming up with new amendments with less than 24 hours' notice, some of which directly contradict each other."

Seymour pointed to the scores of amendments the bill's critics have put up so far – including about two dozen just on Wednesday night.

Shut down - an terrible injustice in the End of life debate tonight. With 20 SOPs not allowed to be addressed as it was closed down. Unfair to the vulnerable. — Maggie Barry MP (@maggiebarrynz) September 11, 2019

After three debates, not one change proposed by opponents of the legislation has been adopted.

But National's Alfred Ngaro – who put forward the cultural considerations amendment – firmly rejected suggestions of stalling and said politicians would not be doing their jobs if they weren't fighting to change a bill they thought was unsafe.

"It doesn't get any more important than this. This is life and death," he said.

"We've given every effort to make sure we work to dismiss this bill, to rid this country and this nation of this bill. And if not, then we fight as hard as we can to make it as safe as possible if it goes through."

Tension between Seymour and those trying to stop the bill boiled over during the last debate, with the Act leader accusing National's Maggie Barry of taking too long to count votes, and Barry calling the speed of the debate a "terrible injustice".