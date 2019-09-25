''A terrible experience.''

That's how a shop manager has described being robbed three times in the past month - including once where a knife was held to his neck.

Galway Street Dairy and Takeaway manager Charanpreet Singh says he feared for his life during each attack.

When the Kawerau store Singh manages was robbed the first of the three times, he said the robbers weren't as threatening and were armed only with a hammer. The last two times they came with faces covered and brandishing hammers and knives.

Singh said the robbers smashed the top of the freezer before leaving

