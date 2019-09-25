Police are urgently looking for a 62-year-old man who is wanted over an abduction and sexual violation of a 17-year-old girl.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police, said Murray Edward Thomas

Robertson had two warrants for his arrest for abduction for sex and unlawful sexual connection with a female over 16.

The victim was allegedly forced into a vehicle by Robertson at the New World carpark in Mt Roskill around 4pm on September 20, Beard said.

"There was another unknown man waiting in the car who has held her down. They have then driven the victim around and parked up on Roseman Avenue Mt Roskill and she has been sexually violated.

Advertisement

"She has eventually managed to break free and get out of the vehicle and sought assistance from members of the public who contacted police."

Police are also investigating a second sexual attack that occurred on September 22 in Blockhouse Bay.

This matter was reported to police overnight, Beard said.

"We are currently seeking to establish the circumstances of this incident but we can say there were two males involved in this incident also. At this stage we cannot rule out the possibility that these two matters are linked."

Robertson was known to be driving a silver grey coloured Mazda MPV, registration HTW761.

Police are seeking a silvery-gray Mazda MPV, registration HTW761, similar to this car. Photo / NZPolice

He had links to the South Auckland and Bay of Plenty areas, Beard said.

Police were asking for the public's help to find Robertson and urged anyone who had any information on either of these incidents to come forward.

"These are very serious crimes and police have a number of officers working on the investigations. Our priority is to locate Murray Robertson and to identify the other male involved in the first incident.

Advertisement

"The victims involved in both matters are understandably traumatised and both police and Auckland Sexual Help are doing everything we can to support them."

Anyone who knew where Robertson was should call 111 immediately, Beard said. They could also call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 with any information

they think may assist police.

They could also privately message police on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111.