Plans for more than 800 new homes in Rotorua subdivisions have been announced since 2017 but only a handful have been built over the past two-and-a-half years.

Real estate agents and developers have described the slow process of getting major subdivisions finished as "soul-destroying" and "extremely frustrating".

They blame the local council for holding up the process.

But Rotorua Lakes Council says it wants to see more housing in Rotorua and tries to work with developers to ensure the process is as smooth and timely as possible.

