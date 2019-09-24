Road authorities are due to close a main road in the Tararua District after a truck rolled down a bank early this morning.

It is expected part of Pahiatua Aokautere Rd will be closed off sometime today to remove the truck that lost control and crashed down a bank about 4am.

Police and emergency staff were called to the scene shortly afterwards after reports the driver was trapped.

A central fire communications spokeswoman said firefighters worked to extricate the truck driver from the cab.

Police said St John staff were stood down after it was established the driver had not suffered any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said towing services were being organised to remove the truck from the area.

Part of the road would be closed off for a short time as that work was carried out.