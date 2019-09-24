Police investigating the murder of a man killed on a Canterbury farm are now searching rural ponds for clues.

Farm worker Tony Waldron, 29, was killed at a Gardiners Rd property in Rakaia on Wednesday. He sustained an injury and died at the scene.

The Police Dive Squad is searching bodies of water including an irrigation pond and effluent pond at the Gardiners Rd farm to help with their investigation.

A specialist team was also searching the farm land.

Canterbury Police detective senior sergeant Richard Quested said Waldron was a much-loved husband and father of two young girls who were devastated by his death.

"We will not rest until we find the person or persons responsible for this

horrific crime."

Quested urged anyone with information about the his death to contact police on 105 or by going to the Ashburton Police Station.

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Friday facing charges in relation to Waldron's death including threatening to kill, being in possession of a .22 calibre rifle and a drug charge relating to cannabis. He was remanded in custody and granted interim name suppression.

Police have previously said they do not believe it was a random incident and reassure the community there did not appear to be any risk to the public.